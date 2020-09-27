wrestling / News
Kris Statlander Shares Update on Her Injury Rehab Process (Video)
– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kris Statlander tore her ACL last June and had to undergo surgery. Earlier this weekend, Statlander shared a new video on her Instagram account, showing some video clips of her healing and recovery progress. Kris Statlander wrote the following in the caption:
“Here’s some #roadtorecovery stuff for you. A little over 8 weeks post surgery and my leg is still tiny as hell, but we’re making progress. Still a long way to go though. Here’s a bundle of rehab exercises I’ve been doing to strengthen my leg along with mobility. And I’ve officially mastered single leg jump rope (on my good leg, obviously). #galaxysgreatest #alien #bigger #morepowerful #moregalactic #makethisgofasterplease #jumpropemaster”
