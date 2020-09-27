wrestling / News

Kris Statlander Shares Update on Her Injury Rehab Process (Video)

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double or Nothing Kris Statlander

As previously reported, AEW wrestler Kris Statlander tore her ACL last June and had to undergo surgery. Earlier this weekend, Statlander shared a new video on her Instagram account, showing some video clips of her healing and recovery progress. Kris Statlander wrote the following in the caption:

“Here’s some #roadtorecovery stuff for you. A little over 8 weeks post surgery and my leg is still tiny as hell, but we’re making progress. Still a long way to go though. Here’s a bundle of rehab exercises I’ve been doing to strengthen my leg along with mobility. And I’ve officially mastered single leg jump rope (on my good leg, obviously). #galaxysgreatest #alien #bigger #morepowerful #moregalactic #makethisgofasterplease #jumpropemaster”

