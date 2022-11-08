Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance

Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On if she gets the bug to return: “All the time. All the time, especially a lot more lately. People message me all the time, like, ‘Girl, you look good! You should be back in the ring!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I should get back in the ring!”

On if she would be open to a Royal Rumble appearance: “Oh absolutely, I’ve been waiting for this call! I’ve been waiting for this call for the past few years. I’m in the best shape of my life. I would love to. Just like one more chance to walk down that runway, you know, hear the fans pop. There is nothing better than that. So yeah, Hunter, call me. Call your girl, make it happen.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Just Alyx with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.