Kurt Angle Talks Taking Jeff Jarrett’s Guitar Shots, Heavy TNA Schedule In 2008

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Jeff Jarrett’s guitar shots, his time in TNA in 2008, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling often in TNA in 2008: “Okay. You know what? When I signed a deal, I signed a big ass deal. A lot of money. Okay, so there was no way that I wasn’t. I was going to be sitting at home. I was going to be at every event, every show, and I was going to be in the main event. Just about every one of them, too. I mean, when you’re the company’s name and face, you have to step up. And they were paying me a lot of money to do that, and I had to do it well. I signed a contract and I was obligated to do that. And that’s what I did.”

On his body in 2008: “My body wasn’t bad at this point in time. I mean, I was never 100% healthy, but I was always, always able to work around injuries. And I didn’t have a lot of major injuries at this time. I think my neck was a little messed up. It was not too bad, but it was bothering me a little bit. But that’s about it.”

On taking Jeff Jarrett’s guitar shot: “They don’t hurt, but they always make you bleed. They don’t. It’s really not that hard of a shot. But it’s just the wood. Just splinters. Yeah, it splinters and it just digs into your head and you end up with horrible cuts. I probably had about five stitches on my head after that night.”

