Kurt Angle Believes Jon Moxley Will Eventually Return to WWE, Praises The Shield as a Future Hall of Fame Faction

– GiveMeSport recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Angle discussed Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) leaving WWE, Moxley possibly returning at some point, and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

Angle on Jon Moxley leaving WWE and joining AEW: “Dean wanted a change and an adjustment. Maybe he felt he wanted to work less and felt that he wasn’t being appreciated. He made the decision for himself and if he feels it’s the right decision I’m happy for him. But WWE is the biggest company in the world at it will continue to be. I believe Dean will be back.”

His thoughts on AEW: “I don’t follow AEW, but I get wind of it.”

His thoughts on The Shield: “Oh, they’re great. The Shield is a future Hall of Fame faction. To be part of it [in 2017] was a load of fun. The three of them – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean, they have all main-evented and won world championships. They are the most popular faction of all-time if you don’t count the Four Horsemen.”

Kurt Angle on his current status with WWE: “I’ll do what they need me to do but I don’t have any plans of being on-screen anymore. If the company need me to do it then I will. I’ve been as loyal as I can to Vince McMahon and WWE and if there’s an opportunity I’ll take it. If not, I’m happy where I am.”