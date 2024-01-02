Kurt Angle On Kenny Omega Being Out With Diverticulitis, Wrestling Jeff Jarrett

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Kenny Omega being sidelined with diverticulitis, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he would book against from today’s wrestling: “Well, it’s a match that will probably never take place, but I would say Roman Reigns versus Kenny Omega [for] the world title. Now, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen unless Kenny Omega switches over to WWE. So it’s it’s probably not going to happen but man, I would love to see that match.”

On Omega’s diverticulitis diagnosis: “That’s a shame man, because that stuff is nasty. I mean, I remember when Brock [Lesnar] had to go through that. And it was a long time, he waited a long time. It takes a long bit of time to get through that.”

On his favorite match with Jeff Jarret: “Well, if there’s any match where I didn’t get hit by a guitar, that would be [it]. Because every time that bastard hit me with a guitar, I bled, all right? And it was a hardway [bleed], it really was. It really opened me up pretty badly. So I would say, I think there was one match we had where he didn’t use a guitar, and I would say that match, but I can’t remember it. I like working with Jeff.”

