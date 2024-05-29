Kurt Angle To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Cauliflower Alley Club

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is set to receive a lifetime achievement award from the Cauliflower Alley Club. The CAC announced on Tuesday that Angle will receive the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented at their 58thy annual CAC Reunion dinner from August 19th through the 21st.

Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle to Receive Prestigious Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award!

Oh, it’s true! It’s true! It’s damn true!

The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) is thrilled to announce that Olympic Gold Medalist, multi-time World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion, and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been selected as the latest recipient of the esteemed Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious honor will be presented to Angle during the 58th annual CAC Reunion, taking place from August 19-21 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kurt Angle’s illustrious career is a testament to his unparalleled talent, dedication, and passion for the sport of wrestling. A decorated athlete, Angle’s journey began on the amateur wrestling mats, where he secured an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games (with a broken frickin’ neck), demonstrating his exceptional skill and tenacity. Transitioning to professional wrestling, Angle quickly became a household name in WWE, capturing the WWE Championship multiple times and earning a reputation as one of the most technically proficient and charismatic performers in the industry. In 2000 he was named as the CAC’s Future Legend Award winner.

Beyond his in-ring success, Kurt Angle has been a true ambassador for the sport, known for his philanthropic efforts and unwavering commitment to giving back to the wrestling community, both amateur and professional. His induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 solidified his legacy as one of the all-time greats, and his numerous accolades, including King of the Ring (2000) and various other championships across multiple wrestling promotions, further highlight his extraordinary career.

The Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Award is a fitting recognition for Angle’s remarkable contributions to professional wrestling. Named in honor of the legendary Lou Thesz and Art Abrams, this award nominee must have had a strong amateur grounding, as well as a widely recognized, widely respected professional wrestling career.

