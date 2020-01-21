Kurt Angle On His Segments With Steve Austin Not Being Scripted, His Reaction to ‘You Suck’ Chants

– Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Kurt Angle discussed his comedy segments with Steve Austin as well as the famous ‘You Suck’ chants. The Angle/Austin segments were among the highlights of the summer of 2001. Angle and Austin were feuding on their way to a match at SummerSlam, but both men were hurt and so they had to use backstage vignettes to build the feud. That led to several comedic segments involving the two fighting for Vince McMahon’s attention. The most famous involves Angle and Austin trying to cheer McMahon up with music, which led to Angle wearing a ridiculously small cowboy hat.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full interview, are below:

On if he still has the tiny cowboy hat: “No, no. I think Steve has it. Yeah, well he’s the one that bought it. For real, he saw it in an airport, and he was like, ‘I need to get this for Angle.'”

On the segments not being scripted: “We had a lot of fun. And the crazy thing is, most of those segments were not [scripted] — there was no verbiage read. It was an idea that Vince came up with, or Steve Austin. And they just said, ‘Listen, let’s go with this. Say your verbiage and whatever you want to say. And at the end, don’t laugh. Whatever you do, don’t laugh. Because if you laugh, it’s gone.’ So they didn’t want to catch anyone laughing on film. So we were doing the segments, and once Vince would yell ‘cut,’ everyone would start laughing so hard. Because we couldn’t contain ourselves. But it was so funny, we had such good chemistry. Yeah, Debra and Steve and Vince and myself. And we had a lot of fun.”

On if the ‘You Suck’ chants ever got to him: “No, no. I, you know, it started with Edge, and it stick … Edge came up with it, and I liked it. The thing is, the more I went crazy, the more they did it. And it’s like, ‘This is cool. I’ve got them. They think they have me, but I have them.’ It was a lot of fun doing that, especially the night that I told everybody that I had earned the right to be called — that I suck. It was pretty cool.”

