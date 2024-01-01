Kurt Angle Recalls Who Came Up With Memorable Boot Finish To His WWE WrestleMania 20 Match

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his WWE Championship match with Eddie Guerrero at WWE WrestleMania 20, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who gave a better german suplex – Brock Lesnar or Chris Benoit?: “Oh, well, I will tell you this, Brock Lesnar, when he gave the German suplexes, he would throw you and let you go. So you didn’t know how you were going to land so you could land on your head. You could flip over to your stomach, you could land on your back. It was a guess with Benoit. He controlled it. So he would launch you, and then he would control it. Make sure you land flat on your back. And then he did the rolling germans where he would do one. And then. Then you would get up, he’d do another, and then he’d get up and do another. But I would say Chris gave the better germans because they were safer. He was pretty good at not throwing you on your head. But a couple of times, I landed all the way across the ring. It was like, whoa, hey, why am I in the air so long? Like it was, you know, air time, like, was like three more seconds than Benoit.”

On who came up with the idea for the loose boot pin spot in his match with Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 20: “We were on tour the week before. I believe we were in Asia. I believe in Japan. And Eddie stops me. We were going to the hotel, and I was entering my hotel room. and Eddie ran up to me because he was down the hall in a different hotel room. He runs up to me and says, ‘Hey, Kurt, I just came up with the finish for our WrestleMania match.’ I was like, ‘Well, when Eddie has an idea, it’s usually pretty damn good.’ And when he told me what he wanted to do, I was like, ‘Holy shit, man, that’s vintage Eddie Guerrero. Lie, cheat and steal.’ I said, ‘Eddie, you couldn’t have come up with a better finish.’ I mean, him untying his boot. And then I had the ankle lock on it, and it slipped off. And then Eddie rolled me up real quick. What a great finish. It doesn’t get any better than that, especially when you’re talking about characters. Me being a heel, Eddie being a babyface. Him lying, cheating, and stealing his way to victory. That’s what Eddie always does. It was perfect. It couldn’t be any better. He got it from his father and his uncle and, you know. Yeah, yeah. His brother. I’m sorry. His brother and father. Yeah.”

