Kurt Angle to Referee Celebrity Boxing Match In December

Kurt Angle is set to serve as a guest referee for a celebrity boxing match at the end of the year. Angle posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday and announced that he will serve as the referee for the fight between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice and actor Antonio Sabato Jr. on December 7th.

The announcement from Celebrity Boxing reads:

“@therealkurtangle will referee Celebrity Boxing Bahamas December 7

TV Star and Model @antoniosabatojr takes on Real Housewives own @joe.giudice

“Battle of the Italian’s” in the Bahamas!

For more info on how to be involved, contact officialcelebrityboxing.com

or @damonfeldmanofficial

Presented by

@theburntcoffeecompany

@celebrityboxing1”