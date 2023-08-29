– Major League Wrestling has announced that Kushida and Maki Itoh will be taking part in a meet and greet at this weekend’s MLW Fury Road. The event is taking place on Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Here’s the full announcement:

Kushida & Maki Itoh Meet & Greet Sunday in Philly

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a special Meet & Greet featuring New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Kushida and Maki Itoh for this Sunday at FURY ROAD, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

New Japan Pro Wrestling KUSHIDA plus the cuttest wrestler in the world, Maki Itoh will be available for a limited time to meet the fans before the show.

The estimated time for this meet and greet will be from 5 PM to 5:45 PM.

Individual tickets and combos will be available ONLY at the MLW Shop pavilion inside the 2300 Arena.

8×10 photos will be available for autographs.

Do not miss out on this limited opportunity to meet some of today’s biggest stars. Don’t run outtatime! Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.