Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis Argue Backstage Following AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, Will Ospreay once again said he was done with the Don Callis Family on last night’s AEW Dynamite, leading to an attack from Konosuke Takeshita. Kyle Fletcher was out there too and Callis attempted to get him to stab Ospreay with a screwdriver. Fletcher refused.

In a digital exclusive, Fletcher and Callis argued over the decision. Callis questioned why he didn’t do as he was told and Fletcher reminded Callis that Ospreay is his best friend. Callis said that “this is your family”, and Fletcher questioned why “family” would ask him to stab Ospreay. He shoved Callis and dropped the screwdriver on the floor before leaving.