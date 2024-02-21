Kyle Fletcher Reportedly Off TV Right Now Due to Work Visa Issue

– Fightful Select has an update on another AEW and ROH talent dealing with work visa issues for the United States. According to the report, ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher is dealing with visa issues at the moment, making him unavailable to work ROH and AEW shows right now.

Kyle Fletcher last wrestled on the January 31 edition of AEW Dynamite, losing to Chris Jericho. While Fletcher has not appeared since that show, AEW is reportedly very happy with his work so far. His Aussie Open tag team partner, Mark Davis, is also out due to injury.

Fightful Select also reports that Fletcher was gearing up for a program over the ROH TV Title with Ethan Page before being sidelined due to the visa issue.