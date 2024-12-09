Kyle Fletcher Talks Dealing With The Pressure Of Being In The Spotlight

Zach Johnson for 93.5 MAX (per Fightful) had Kyle Fletcher on for a new interview.

The AEW star discussed dealing with the pressure of being in the spotlight.

“I think I would be lying if I said it wasn’t hard. I think there’s been, even in the past few weeks, where I’ve broken down to my partner Skye and just been like, it feels like so much, it feels overwhelming. I feel this pressure, but I think that’s necessary for growth, and that’s really where you see people either succeed or fail. I think the best thing you can do is just take it one day at a time. I think I’m really bad at looking five steps ahead or ten steps ahead, what’s happening in six months’ time, six years’ time? What are my big overarching goals? While that’s good and it’s good to have those there, I think if you get too caught up in them, then you’re in your own head, it can stress you out, it can overwhelm you. So I think that I’ve found that’s helped me the most is trying to stay present and just focusing on the very next task at hand and just taking one day at a time,” Fletcher said.