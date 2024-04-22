Kyle O’Reilly Weighs In On Possible Undisputed Era vs. The Elite Match

In an interview with Fightful), Kyle O’Reilly spoke about the possibility of a match between the Undisputed Era and the Elite. A match was teased in AEW at one point, but never happened. Bobby Fish is no longer in AEW and Kenny Omega is out for health reasons.

O’Reilly said: “Certainly is a dream match for a lot of people, including us. It would be amazing to do one day. These things are out of our control. Injuries, creative decisions, booking. So many factors come into play when these things get decided. Who is to say. It may happen, it may never happen. It’s out of my control. All I can really do is prepared for, if and when it does happen, to knock it out of the park.“