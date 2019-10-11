wrestling / News
Various News: Kylie Rae Set For Rise and Zelo Pro Wrestling Shows, Update on NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Ticket Sales
October 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Kylie Rae has a couple more bookings on her slate. The WON reports that the former AEW star is set to appear at Rise’s November 11th show, as well as their joint show with Zelo Pro Wrestling this weekend.
Rae is also set to challenge Laynie Luck and Shotzi Blackheart for Luck’s Zelo Pro Women’s Title at at Impact All Glory on October 18th.
– The WON also reports that as of now, NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling show on October 14th is not sold out. The show is NJPW’s last super big show of the year and while it is not currently sold out, it was very close and is expected to be a sell-out by the day of the show.
More Trending Stories
- Luke Harper Claimed WWE Threatened to Fine Him in His Twitter Bio Before Editing It
- Dusty Rhodes’ Daughter Responds to Chris Jericho Insulting Her Father on AEW Dynamite
- Bruce Prichard on Billy Gunn Being Burned Out in 2004, Leaving For TNA and Forming Voodoo Kin Mafia
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years