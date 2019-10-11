Various News: Kylie Rae Set For Rise and Zelo Pro Wrestling Shows, Update on NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Ticket Sales

– Kylie Rae has a couple more bookings on her slate. The WON reports that the former AEW star is set to appear at Rise’s November 11th show, as well as their joint show with Zelo Pro Wrestling this weekend.

Rae is also set to challenge Laynie Luck and Shotzi Blackheart for Luck’s Zelo Pro Women’s Title at at Impact All Glory on October 18th.

– The WON also reports that as of now, NJPW’s King of Pro Wrestling show on October 14th is not sold out. The show is NJPW’s last super big show of the year and while it is not currently sold out, it was very close and is expected to be a sell-out by the day of the show.