Kylie Rae Revealed As WWE ID Recruit At Freelance Wrestling Show

Kylie Rae is the latest WWE ID recruit, being announced as such at Freelance Wrestling’s event. It was announced at Thursday’s Freelance Thursday Night Slammasters that Rae is the latest recruit under the developmental program, as you can see below.

Raw is the current Freelance Champion and has competed for AEW, TNA, GCW, and more. She competed on WWE Main Event in December of 2022 as Briana Ray.

Best worker on the indies now on IWTV pic.twitter.com/X2OwWVyNkM — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 22, 2024