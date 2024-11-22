wrestling / News
Kylie Rae Revealed As WWE ID Recruit At Freelance Wrestling Show
November 21, 2024 | Posted by
Kylie Rae is the latest WWE ID recruit, being announced as such at Freelance Wrestling’s event. It was announced at Thursday’s Freelance Thursday Night Slammasters that Rae is the latest recruit under the developmental program, as you can see below.
Raw is the current Freelance Champion and has competed for AEW, TNA, GCW, and more. She competed on WWE Main Event in December of 2022 as Briana Ray.
Best worker on the indies now on IWTV pic.twitter.com/X2OwWVyNkM
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) November 22, 2024
Congratulations to Kylie Rae for being WWE ID’d pic.twitter.com/KV6Sh9RRwt
— TG (@ThomasGordAxW) November 22, 2024