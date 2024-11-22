wrestling / News

Kylie Rae Revealed As WWE ID Recruit At Freelance Wrestling Show

November 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Briana Ray Kylie Rae Image Credit: WWE

Kylie Rae is the latest WWE ID recruit, being announced as such at Freelance Wrestling’s event. It was announced at Thursday’s Freelance Thursday Night Slammasters that Rae is the latest recruit under the developmental program, as you can see below.

Raw is the current Freelance Champion and has competed for AEW, TNA, GCW, and more. She competed on WWE Main Event in December of 2022 as Briana Ray.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kylie Rae, WWE ID, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading