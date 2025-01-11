– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed potential WWE crossover projects with Netflix. Below are some highlights:

LA Knight on potential WWE and Netflix crossovers: “My first instinct is, we should do something comedic, but I don’t think that would be the right move. I feel like we need to do some sort of – maybe we take it easy on me and get my feet wet with a little maybe action-drama of some sort. Maybe it’s some sort of a miniseries, or maybe even a little quick, little quick little movie or something.”

On who he’d want to work with: “Sydney Sweeney [laughs]. For me, acting is not an end all, be all. But if the opportunity presents itself, I won’t say no.”

Knight on his favorite Netflix shows: “I really enjoyed Nailed It!, but, like, I really always binge watch whatever the latest true crime show is every month. [And] Stranger Things, absolutely fantastic! One of my favorite shows of all time. So any combination of that, if you can figure out a Stranger Things, baking, true crime show and put me as the host of that, let’s do it!”

WWE Raw made its Netflix debut earlier this week. Knight was in attendance for the event. On last night’s SmackDown, Knight failed to regain the WWE United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura after The Bloodline interfered, causing a disqualification.