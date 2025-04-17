LA Knight Discusses His Second Run as US Champion

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE US Champion LA Knight discussed his run as champion, wanting to win the world title, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on his second run as US Champion: “The US Title is not the World Title, I get that. At the same time, to have a title, there are only so many to go around. Some people would say there are too many to go around, and that’s an argument you can make, but when you consider there is a brand split and all that, even though sometimes it gets a little…there is and there isn’t.”

On the split rosters: “There are plenty of people I never see from Raw, ever. Is there a little bleeding from one to the other? Yeah, but at the same time, there are guys I haven’t seen for months. To be one of those ones chosen, I’m going to be running the banner and be the US Champion, World Champion, Tag Team Champion, it is a big vote of confidence, even if it’s for a short time.”

On his goal to become World Champion: “Would I like to be World Champion? You bet your ass. At the same time, that time will come, probably way overdue, probably should already be there or been there, but I can’t worry about that. Who cares. I feel like I’m kicking ass and doing the best I can. I’m doing a hell of a job is what I’m saying. I also think, in the short time this second run has been here, I feel like it’s been made more interesting by the cast of characters who have been attached to it at this point when you look at Braun Strowman or Jacob Fatu or Solo or Tama. All those guys who have been in the mix ever since I (won the title).”

LA Knight defends his title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.