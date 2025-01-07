LA Knight Doesn’t Really Know Why He Was So Over In 2023

LA Knight says he isn’t entirely sure why he is so over with the WWE audience. Knight became a fan favorite in 2023, and he was asked by WittyWhittier what caused the crowd to get so behind him at that point.

“Short answer, I don’t know,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I really don’t know. Because I mean, if you look at everything that was going on at the time when that rise really started happening, the only thing I could really attribute it to was just taking advantage of some of the time that I had when I was doing the whole deal with Bray Wyatt. But at the time, still, it was kind of like, ‘We don’t know about this guy.'”

He continued, “But it seems like once I got out of that, I didn’t really have any direction. For months, there was nothing happening with me. But somehow in that time is when, oh, wait a minute. I think we kind of like this guy. I don’t know what it was, but clearly I must have been making the most of my time. Because I wasn’t doing a damn thing. So something was hitting. I don’t know what it is, and I can’t attribute it to anything.”

Knight has remained a fan favorite on the Smackdown roster and won the WWE US Championship at WWE SummerSlam. He will aim to get the title back against Shinsuka Nakamura on this week’s episode of Smackdown.