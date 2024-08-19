La Rosa Negra & Alejandra Quintanilla Join Burke Invitational At NWA 76

La Rosa Negra and Alejandra Quintanilla are the latest competitors to join the Burke Invitational to take place at NWA 76. The NWA announced on Sunday that La Rosa and Quintanilla have been added to the gauntlet match for the PPV, which takes place on August 31st in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

La Rosa Negra, Alejandra Quintanilla Eye Burke Invitational

The 2024 NWA Burke Invitational Gauntlet Line-Up Is Almost Complete! La Rosa Negra and Alejandra Quintanilla join the battle to become No. 1 contender to the National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World title at NWA 76!

La Rosa Negra and NWA newcomer Quintanilla enter the Burke Invitational Gauntlet, taking place August 31 at Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena. The winner of this fourth-annual, multi-competitor affair must avoid elimination by pinfall, submission or being tossed over the top rope to earn a Women’s World title match.

“The Burke Invitational showcases favorites like the always dynamic La Rosa Negra and offers top stars from outside the National Wrestling Alliance an opportunity to become No. 1 contender to the most legendary Women’s championship in pro wrestling today,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“This is the chance of a lifetime for Alejandra Quintanilla, a multiple-time independent wrestling champion making her NWA debut in Philadelphia,” he says, “It’s just as important for La Rosa Negra, who’s still looking for a ‘breakout moment’ in her NWA career.”

A veteran of Shine, Japan’s Marvelous and countless other promotions, La Rosa is a three-time champion in home country Puerto Rico’s legendary World Wrestling Council. During two years with NWA, gold has eluded the world-traveled grappler.

A near career-ending auto accident sidetracked “The Black Rose,” who returned to an NWA ring earlier this year, The Burke Invitational could instantly reignite momentum in the extremely competitive National Wrestling Alliance.

The Burke Invitational presents Quintanilla a “Golden Ticket” to stardom. “La Leona” has gone to war with Nyla Rose, Katie Forbes, Tootie Lynn and reigning NWA Women’s World tag team champion Danni Bee (of The King Bees)). Success at NWA 76, though, would be the biggest victory of the El Salvadorian’s six-year career.

Both look to etch their name beside past winners Chelsea Green and Max the Impaler. Either would love to follow the footsteps of Kenzie Paige, whose 2023 victory led to defeating Kamille for the NWA Women’s World title.

That’s easier said than done. Other entrants include Kylie Paige, Natalia Markova, Lili “La Pescadita” Ruiz, “La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves and newcomers Adrianna Mosley and Mystii Marks. Multi-time OVW Women’s Champion and star of Netflix series The Wrestlers “HollyHood” Haley J returns for the event, which also sees powerhouse former AEW competitor Kayla Rossi debut.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31. The National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its 1948 founding.

Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.