La Rose Negra Misses NWA Crockett Cup Due To Car Accident, Said To Be Doing Well

Fightful reports that during today’s NWA Crockett Cup event, it was announced that La Rosa Negra would not appear at the show after a car accident. It was noted that La Rosa is doing well after the accident and is currently recovering. While an exact date was not provided, the NWA announced that she would return “soon.”

She was set for the Hardcore Team War match, as the partner of Samantha Starr and M95 (Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate). Ruthie Jay ended up replacing her in the match. The team defeated Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kenzie Paige, Kylie Paige, and Roxy).