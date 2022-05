Ladies Night Out Results 5.20.22: Trish Adora vs. Janai Kai, More

– Ladies Night Out returned two events on Friday, May 20. The shows were held at the AML Training Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and they aired on the Title Match Network. Below are some results, per Fightful:

Ladies Night Out Live In Carolina – Show 1

* Kolbe Max beat Sadie Lee Moss

* Ameera Rose vs. Jada Stone vs. Clara was ruled a no contest after interference from Olivia Devine who attacked Ameera Rose and Jada Stone. She formed an alliance with Clara.

* Dani Mo beat Rylee Rockett

* Angelica Risk beat Brittany Jade

* JC Storm vs. Cosmic was ruled a double countout

* Kenzie Paige beat Dream Girl Ellie

* KiLynn King beat Ella Envy

* Amber O’Neal beat Amy Love

* Trish Adora beat Janai Kai

Ladies Night Out Live In Carolina – Show 2

* Olivia Devine & Clara beat Ameera Rose & Jada Stone

* JC Storm beat Cosmic

* Amy Love beat Sadie Lee Moss

* Dream Girl Ellie beat Brittany Jade

* Ella Envy beat Rylee Rockett

* Trish Adora beat Kenzie Paige

* Amber O’Neal beat Kasey Fox

* Janai Kai beat Angelica Risk

* Savannah Evans vs. KiLynn King was ruled a no contest.