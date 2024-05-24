Lady Frost Wants To Be All Elite & Compete At All In 2024

Lady Frost has revealed her goals for the rest of the year, including getting the All Elite graphic and competing at All In 2024. Frost has appeared on AEW and ROH TV but has yet to be officially announced as a member of the roster, which a goal that she named in an interview with Gabby AF.

“I’m going to go big because I usually never do these and I’m super timid and I’m just trucking along,” Frost said (h/t to Fightful). “I want to go to Wembley. I want the All Elite graphic. I want to be in title contention or a women’s champion by the end of the year. I’m going big.”

Frost last competed for AEW on the May 11th episode of AEW Rampage, losing a bout to Deonna Purrazzo.