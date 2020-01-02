wrestling / News
Lana Goes to London Fashion Week, Says She’s Applying to Film Schools, Wants to Direct Film & TV
January 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lana shared a new vlog showing her trip to London Fashion Week. You can check out that video below. During the video, she mentioned that she’s applying to film schools because she wants to be the first women’s director to ever come out of WWE.
Lana stated, “I’ve also been applying to film schools because I want to be the first female director — first women’s director that has ever come out of WWE. I’m going to be directing movies. I want to be directing TV shows. I want to be an executive of something like WWE Studios.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On What Ted Turner Was Concerned With In WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Steve Austin’s Neck Issues Returning in 1999, Being Worried About Austin’s Health
- New Day on Vince McMahon’s Shock At Their Failed Babyface Run, Xavier Woods Putting His Career on the Line to Turn Them Heel
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993