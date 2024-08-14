Lance Archer Recalls First Impression Of Big E. In WWE

Lance Archer was in WWE when Big E. first arrived, and he recently recalled his first impression of the New Day member. Archer talked about Big E.’s arrival in WWE on his Murderhawk Mailbag LIVE show and remembered being blown away with the future WWE Champion as a physical specimen.

“I watched Big E have his first training session and things like that,” Archer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “He was just an insane freak of nature when it came to … he was probably an easy two-and-a-half feet, three feet thick from back to front of his chest. He’s just so thick, dense, and massive, he was … just world-class lifts, just astronomical lifts.”

He continued, “Just watching him lift, I don’t remember what weight it was, I mean, I’m pretty sure he put 4-or-500 and he would rep it out for warmup. That’s the kind of ridiculous power he had. He was just [in] a different level.”

Archer is now in AEW, while Big E. remains out of action due to the neck injury he suffered in 2022.