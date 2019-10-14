wrestling / News

Lance Archer Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, David Finlay Returns

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lance Archer Will Ospreay G1 Climax Night 1

During NJPW King of Pro Wrestling earlier this morning, Lance Archer defeated Juice Robinson to win the vacated IWGP US Championship. The belt was vacated after Jon Moxley was unable to make the event due to Typhoon Hagibis. This is Archer’s first run with the belt.

After the match, he continued to attack Robinson before David Finlay came out to make the save. Finlay has been out of action due to injury for some time, as he had shoulder surgery. You can find clips from the match below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

David Finlay, Lance Archer, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading