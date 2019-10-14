wrestling / News
Lance Archer Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW King of Pro Wrestling, David Finlay Returns
During NJPW King of Pro Wrestling earlier this morning, Lance Archer defeated Juice Robinson to win the vacated IWGP US Championship. The belt was vacated after Jon Moxley was unable to make the event due to Typhoon Hagibis. This is Archer’s first run with the belt.
After the match, he continued to attack Robinson before David Finlay came out to make the save. Finlay has been out of action due to injury for some time, as he had shoulder surgery. You can find clips from the match below.
KING OF PRO-WRESTLING 両国大会！
NO DQマッチとなった、第7代IWGP USヘビー級王座決定戦！ 王者返り咲きを狙うジュース・ロビンソンと初戴冠を狙う@LanceHoyt がリング上で激しい攻防を繰り広げる！
果たして第７代王者となるのは⁉️
Juice Robinson 'Cannonball'
Blackout!! #NJPW #njkopw @LanceHoyt
FINLAY!! #NJPW #njkopw @THEdavidfinlay
