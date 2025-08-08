Lance Storm On the Message Brock Lesnar’s Return Sends To WWE’s Women

Lance Storm believes the overall question about Brock Lesnar’s WWE return should be the message it sends to the women in the company. Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam has drawn a fair amount of controversy considering his connection to the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against WWE and Vince McMahon. Storm spoke about the matter on Wrestling Observer Live and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his perspective on Lesnar’s return: “I don’t think it’s about Brock. I think it’s about the working environment of women within WWE.”

On Lesnar’s return sending a message to the locker room: “To me, whether you bring Brock back or not, or anyone else or not, to me, you need to ask your question. ‘Does this support your move to improve and make a respectful safe environment for women in your company? Or does that detract from that and make it feel like you’re going backwards?’ Because I think if you just look at each individual case, ‘Well, did this person do something that’s really worth that? Oh, was this instance?’ It’s not about the individual instances. It’s about the overall message you send to women who work for you and in your company about the environment they are going to have to perform in. And I think you need to look at it from the women’s standpoint, and whether they would be in favor of something or not.”