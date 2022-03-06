Larry D On Acey Romero’s Impact Wrestling Exit, Says He Understood It

Larry D weighed in on Acey Romero exiting Impact Wrestling before he did, his reaction to Romero’s exit and more in a recent interview. Larry spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Acey Romero’s Impact departure: “Yeah. I knew that he was frustrated and I understood. He had told me that he that he had made the decision. He was so sorry. I said, ‘Don’t ever, ever be sorry for making a choice that you feel benefits your life.’ I think people would say, ‘Oh, man. You should be so pissed off. You should be so upset.’ I can’t be upset because I’m not in his shoes. I could be upset if I begged him to stay and then it was my turn and said, ‘You know what? Screw this. Now we want to leave.’ I can’t do that. I wished him the best. I think he’s super talented. I know that he’s doing well today.”

On his mindset after Romero’s exit: “I was in shambles. I didn’t know what we were doing, where we were going, but I did know that if ever I was prepared for a singles run, it would be there. Because, like you say, I was in the gym every day. People probably get tired of my motivation, but I do that for my self check. It makes me feel better. I can’t tell you how many people have said, ‘Hey, your every days have really made me get up and go.’ They’ll send me, ‘Hey, I lost twenty pounds. Thanks to you for getting my motivation and seeing you work hard.’ That alone makes it worth it to me.”