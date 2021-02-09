wrestling / News
Lars Sullivan Shares Concept Art for Scrapped ‘The Brilliant Behemoth’ Gimmick
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Recently released former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan shared an Instagram post today, showing what appears to be concept art for a scrapped WWE gimmick. You can view the artwork below.
Per the caption, the artwork was for “The Brilliant Behemoth” Lawrence Sullivan. Needless to say, the gimmick never made it past the concept and planning stages.
