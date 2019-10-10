WWE News: Last Night’s Episode of NXT Had an Overrun, Highlights From The Episode, Rare WCW Lucha Series Pilot Added To WWE Network

– Last night’s episode of NXT had an overrun, even though it wasn’t advertised to do so. WALTER defeated KUSHIDA in the main event and the show ended at 10:10 PM ET. It concluded with Imperium standing tall on the stage. It was KUSHIDA’s first TV loss since his NXT TV debut back in April.

– Speaking of NXT, WWE has released the following highlights and fallout videos from the episode.

– Today’s Hidden Gem is the rare WCW pilot “Festival De Lucha” pilot, which was taped in Waco, Texas on 1999. It features the following matches:

*Felino, Super Boy & Villano V vs. Kendo, Silver King & Venum

*Damien, El Mosco & Halloween vs. La Parka, Salsero & Super Calo

*Blitzkrieg, Piloto Suicida & Raul vs. El Texano, Rey Misterio Sr. & Villano III

*Juventud Guerrera, Pirata Morgan & Psicopata vs. Hector Garza, Konnan & Rey Mysterio Jr.

*El Mosco, Felino & Juventud Guerrera vs. Piloto Suicida, Raul & Salsero

*Kaz Hayashi, Psychosis & Ron Rivera vs. Blitzkrieg, Kendo & La Parka

*Fidel Sierra, Pierroth Jr., Psicopata & Ricky Santana vs. El Texano, Rey Misterio Sr., Villano III & Villano V

*Chris Jericho, Johnny Swinger, Lenny Lane & Norman Smiley vs. Hector Garza, Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr. & Silver King

*Disco Inferno vs. Konnan