wrestling / News
WWE News: Last Night’s Episode of NXT Had an Overrun, Highlights From The Episode, Rare WCW Lucha Series Pilot Added To WWE Network
– Last night’s episode of NXT had an overrun, even though it wasn’t advertised to do so. WALTER defeated KUSHIDA in the main event and the show ended at 10:10 PM ET. It concluded with Imperium standing tall on the stage. It was KUSHIDA’s first TV loss since his NXT TV debut back in April.
– Speaking of NXT, WWE has released the following highlights and fallout videos from the episode.
– Today’s Hidden Gem is the rare WCW pilot “Festival De Lucha” pilot, which was taped in Waco, Texas on 1999. It features the following matches:
*Felino, Super Boy & Villano V vs. Kendo, Silver King & Venum
*Damien, El Mosco & Halloween vs. La Parka, Salsero & Super Calo
*Blitzkrieg, Piloto Suicida & Raul vs. El Texano, Rey Misterio Sr. & Villano III
*Juventud Guerrera, Pirata Morgan & Psicopata vs. Hector Garza, Konnan & Rey Mysterio Jr.
*El Mosco, Felino & Juventud Guerrera vs. Piloto Suicida, Raul & Salsero
*Kaz Hayashi, Psychosis & Ron Rivera vs. Blitzkrieg, Kendo & La Parka
*Fidel Sierra, Pierroth Jr., Psicopata & Ricky Santana vs. El Texano, Rey Misterio Sr., Villano III & Villano V
*Chris Jericho, Johnny Swinger, Lenny Lane & Norman Smiley vs. Hector Garza, Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr. & Silver King
*Disco Inferno vs. Konnan
More Trending Stories
- Carmella on Receiving Death Threats After Cory Graves’ Ex-Wife Accused Her of Breaking Up Their Marriage
- Triple H Says USA Network’s President Was Thrilled by First Week of NXT Ratings, on How There Is No Intent to Change NXT on USA
- Jon Moxley Reveals Chris Jericho Called Him First to Come Work for AEW, Jericho Didn’t Like Getting Handed a Script and Being Told What to Say
- Jim Ross on Who Came Up With the Hell in a Cell Match, Preferring It to WWE’s Cage Matches