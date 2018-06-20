Quantcast

 

WWE News: Last Night’s WWE Dark Match Features Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods Shares UpUpDownDown Set Up Video, Follow AJ Styles to WWE 2K19 Reveal

June 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Hardy WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

– According to wrestlinginc.com, the dark match held after last night’s WWE 205 Live featured WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy retain over The Miz.

– Follow along with AJ Styles as he heads to 2K Sports to announce to the world that he will be on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game…

– Xavier Woods shared the following fast-forward video of himself preparing for a recording of UpUpDownDown while in Toledo…

