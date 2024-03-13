Latest Betting Odds For WWE Wrestlemania 40

WWE Wrestlemania 40 is quickly approaching, as more matches continue to be announced for the big two-night card. You can find the latest betting odds below, sent to us by BetOnline:

Tag Team Match Winner

Roman Reigns & The Rock -500 (1/5)

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Roman Reigns +400 (4/1)



Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)

Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)

WWE Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bayley -1250 (2/25)

Iyo Sky (c) +550 (11/2)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4)

Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -300 (1/3)

Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)