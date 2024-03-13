wrestling / News
Latest Betting Odds For WWE Wrestlemania 40
WWE Wrestlemania 40 is quickly approaching, as more matches continue to be announced for the big two-night card. You can find the latest betting odds below, sent to us by BetOnline:
Tag Team Match Winner
Roman Reigns & The Rock -500 (1/5)
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)
Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns
Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)
Roman Reigns +400 (4/1)
Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6)
Seth Rollins +350 (7/2)
WWE Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bayley -1250 (2/25)
Iyo Sky (c) +550 (11/2)
WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4)
Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner
Gunther (c) -300 (1/3)
Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)