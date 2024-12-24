Latest Details Ahead Of Kenny Omega’s Expected AEW Return

A new report has some new details on Kenny Omega’s schedule ahead of his expected return to AEW. As reported, Omega has teased Omega’s return and he will be making his return to the ring at Wrestle Dynasty against Gabe Kidd.

Fightful Select reports that Omega is supposed to leave for Japan on January 1st or 2nd and will be in the country for Wrestle Kingdom. Omega is not publicly booked for the January 4th PPV. Additionally, the report notes that the “active plan” is for Omega to be at Worlds End, though there is no word on the capacity in which he will be Saturday’s event.

Omega has been out of action since December of last year when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis and has not been regularly on the road with AEW since.