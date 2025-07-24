Latest On Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Contract Statuses

A new report has an update on the WWE contract statuses of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. As previously reported, the couple’s contracts are set to be up in August. Fightful Select reports that as of now, several talent in wrestling say they’ve spoken with Kross and he claims that no new deal has been signed as of yet.

The report goes onto note that those asked within WWE said things are being “kept very quiet.” Kross is being regularly featured on WWE and has new merchandise, often indicating that a deal is done or close. Kross had told those that asked him that as of the last week, he and Scarlett had not yet been approached for a new deal. At least six people in the industry have confirmed that they received the same response when they asked either of the two.

As of now there are still creative plans for Kross and Scarlett for the two on WWE TV.