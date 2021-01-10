Latest Lineup of Peacock’s WWE Content: 25 Years of Triple H, Broken Skull Sessions, More

WWE’s content on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service currently features a Triple H compilation, Broken Skull Sessions, and more. Peacock has been hosting WWE content on the service since August, and the latest lineup is below (per PWInsider:

* Best of WWE Compilations: Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, Brock Lesnar, Best WrestleMania matches

* 25 Years of Triple H: Game Changing Matches

* Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions (The Undertaker, Goldberg, Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart, Ric Flair)

* WWE Untold:

– Season One: Undertaker and Mankind’s Hell in a Cell Match, How Eddie Guerrero Became a SmackDown Legend

– Season Two: The Second Coming of ECW, How Sting Finally Debuted in WWE, The Failed Relaunch of WCW, Shane and Angle’s Brutal Battle, Team Hell No is on Fire, That’s Gotta Be Kane!, Sting’s Last Stand

– Season Three: Rey, Eddie & The Rumble, Rodzilla Runs Wild, Angle vs. HBK, I am The Game

* The Monday Night War (Full Series)

* Ruthless Aggression (Season One)

* Wrestlemania Rewind (Full Series)