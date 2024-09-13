wrestling / News
Latest Update On AEW and WBD Negotiations, Deal Is Reportedly Done
AEW CEO Tony Khan has promised an announcement soon about a media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, and that may be closer than ever. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that multiple sources believe the TV rights deal between AEW and WBD is “done”. Khan previously noted that past reporting was mostly accurate, and those reports suggested a contract had been written and lawyers were looking through it. It was also reported that the deal will be for double the amount for AEW’s previous deal.
