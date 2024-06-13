Latest Update On Group Behind Recent WWE QR Codes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has an update on the group that is behind the mysterious QR codes that were popping up on WWE broadcasts in recent weeks. The group is expected to film more of them this week in advance of their debut. As for when that debut is, it could be as soon as Monday’s episode of RAW.

The group is expected to continue a form of the Bray Wyatt story with several different people involved. At this time, the group will consist of Bo Dallas (likely as Uncle Howdy), Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. It’s unknown how many, if any, will be playing new characters.