New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE and Vince McMahon For Breach of Contract, Likely To Get Dismissed

PWInsider reports that a lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon and WWE for breach of contract and more. Dana W. Wiley filed the suit in the United States District Court of The Western District of Pennsylvania. Wiley is accusing McMahon and WWE o breach of contract and failure to reimburse a $5,500 “down payment hangout, what app email contract to personal fan meet World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia (sic) Bliss”. The alleged incident took place on June 30. It should be noted the lawsuit was handwritten.

Wiley also claims that McMahon breached his agreement to make Wiley a WWE employee for $70,000 a month. He claims that McMahon discriminated against him after he was “arrested and charge (sic) for attempted homicide, aggravate (sic) assault against New Castle, Pennsylvania Law Enforcement on 10/22/22 order the United States Secret Service and Pennsylvania State Police Troop, D. major case team to possess a warrant to unlawful seized Search I, Plaintiff phone device and property in conspiracy theory plot to obstruct and destroy any evidence supporting these facts that World Wrestling Entertainment employee Alexia (sic) Bliss email text to I, Plaintiff hangout, what app email business accounts.”

He wants $6 million in damages and reimbursement of all legal fees. No one has been served yet.

The lawsuit is likely to get dismissed because Wiley’s tried to sue McMahon before and that’s what happened then. He sued McMahon and members of DX and the nWo, claiming he had a fair use contract for the trademarks of those groups in 1995. He said he signed the contract in 1995 “on the steps of a courthouse in New Castle, PA” after he was sentenced “in an unrelated criminal case” but WWE then ignored him for twenty years and never paid him.