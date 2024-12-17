– During a recent interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Layla spoke about her era of the WWE women’s division and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Layla on being part of the WWE Divas era: “If the Divas would have been given the opportunity and we were able to just go and prove what we could do, you know?” She noted and added that she’s happy for how things have changed for women in the modern area. Part of me is like yeah, I wish we would’ve had that, and that’s just the acceptance that, that wasn’t our era.”

On fans not remembering her as much: “I totally understand why, you know, nobody really remembers me or appreciates the work that I’ve done, and that’s okay, but in time, now that I’m back around and back on social media, who knows what’s possible in the future?”