Layla Says She Was Asked To Do 2022 Royal Rumble, Is Open To Future Appearance

Layla says that she was asked about appearing in the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and is open to appearing in a future one. The WWE alumna spoke with They Made Their Way To The Ring and was asked about whether she would be interested in making an appearance in a women’s Rumble; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On being asked to do the Women’s Rumble in 2022: “I was asked to one. I do remember it was a legends one. I was asked, but at that time I was completely shut off. I haven’t watched Evolution. I will look at it. I watched the Royal Rumble that I was asked to be part of when Kelly Kelly and Melina came back. I did watch that one.”

On if she’s open to a future Royal Rumble appearance: “Never say never.”