Lead WWE Writer Fired Due To Differences With Dave Kapoor

— WWE’s ongoing changes to the creative team continue with the recent release of long-time writer Ryan Callahan. A Fightful.com report suggests that this departure stems from issues Callahan had with fellow writer Dave Kapoor, who has previously managed the Great Khali on-screen as Ranjin Singh. Kapoor evidently felt Callahan took changes in creative direction too personally and found him difficult to work with. Callahan was officially fired on May 2nd.

This comes off the heels of moves such as Road Dogg stepping down as head writer for SmackDown, RD Evans abruptly quitting during the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, the short stay of Dave Schilling and the release of Kazeem Fumuyide, signalling quite the dramatic backstage shift taking place.