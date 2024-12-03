Lee Moriarty Explains The Lesson That Bryan Danielson Taught Him

Lee Moriarty got the chance to take on Bryan Danielson in a match that took place on the February 16, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Moriarty recalled the match while appearing on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show (per Fightful).

“It taught me how to be more aggressive with a technical style because as amazing of a technical wrestler he is, he’s an extremely aggressive wrestler.” Moriarty said. “You see that in his matches with RUSH, with Moxley, people like that. So it helped me in that aspect of finding that next gear when it comes to being more mean instead of wrestling so pretty. It just taught me to, like i was saying, just be more loose with the game plan because things are gonna change. There’s things that he did that I didn’t plan on because if you watch three Bryan Danielson matches in AEW this past year, there’s not really a pattern like you were talking about. He adapts his style to his opponents whether he’s wrestling MJF, Hechicero, or Moxley. He’s gonna change it so you can’t always plan. There’s little things he will do consistently, but the way that he gets to them are different.”