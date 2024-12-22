Lee Moriarty Didn’t Expect Nigel McGuiness To Accept His Open Challenge at ROH Final Battle

During the post-show media scrum (via Fightful) for last night’s Final Battle, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty said that he didn’t expect Nigel McGuiness to accept his open challenge at the event. Moriarty would end up defeating McGuiness by submission.

He said: “I honestly didn’t think about it at all. For people who saw the documentary on Nigel McGuinness, he’s someone I’ve been in the ring with the past year as he’s been getting back into wrestling. Even in that time, it never crossed my mind that I would be wrestling him. That was such a cool moment, hearing his music and seeing him walk out. I couldn’t contain my excitement. The camera caught me up and down and smiling ‘I want this.’ I think pure rules is about elevating your chosen style of professional wrestling. You don’t have to just be a technical wrestler. You can be any style of wrestler. What pure rules does it is teaches you to be a better version of yourself. These things aren’t limitations, they are how you grow and get better.“