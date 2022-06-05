Legado del Fantasma Forced To Join Tony D’Angelo’s Family At NXT: In Your House

The battle of the two factions in NXT ended in heartbreak for Legado del Fantasma, as they were forced to join Tony D’Angelo’s “family”. The two fought in a match at WWE NXT: In Your House, where D’Angelo, Stacks and Two Dimes were able to defeat their opponents with a crowbar shot. You can follow along with our live coverage of In Your House here.

.@EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have not taken their eyes off each other.#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/XQkJughIKD — NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022