Legado del Fantasma Forced To Join Tony D’Angelo’s Family At NXT: In Your House

June 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT In Your House Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

The battle of the two factions in NXT ended in heartbreak for Legado del Fantasma, as they were forced to join Tony D’Angelo’s “family”. The two fought in a match at WWE NXT: In Your House, where D’Angelo, Stacks and Two Dimes were able to defeat their opponents with a crowbar shot. You can follow along with our live coverage of In Your House here.

NXT In Your House, Joseph Lee

