wrestling / News
Legado del Fantasma Forced To Join Tony D’Angelo’s Family At NXT: In Your House
The battle of the two factions in NXT ended in heartbreak for Legado del Fantasma, as they were forced to join Tony D’Angelo’s “family”. The two fought in a match at WWE NXT: In Your House, where D’Angelo, Stacks and Two Dimes were able to defeat their opponents with a crowbar shot. You can follow along with our live coverage of In Your House here.
#LegadoDelFantasma is ready for action at #NXTIYH! @EscobarWWE @deltoro_wwe @joaquinwilde_ @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/5kyqZzSz0N
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
.@EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have not taken their eyes off each other.#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/XQkJughIKD
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
😮#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/xnHOYXxhQ2
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
#LegadoDelFantasma laying it all on the line!#NXTIYH @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe pic.twitter.com/d0VjYu66Cj
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
👊🇲🇽☠️#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/xZKj8D0ZDP
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
.@TonyDangeloWWE, @Channing_WWE and @troydonovanwwe pick up the win at #NXTIYH!
What does this mean for #LegadoDelFantasma?! pic.twitter.com/YfV7KQUejb
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
