Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 5.13.22  

-Penguin game has me annoyed. I mean having to play an AHL level goalie and taking out Crosby with a dirty elbow is all NY needed to get back in this series. Let’s just get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Sanga vs. Dante Chen

-This is my first look at Sanga inside the ring so let’s see what we got here. Lockup to start and Sanga pushes Chen back into the ropes. He shoves Chen away and we have another go as Chen tries a go behind. Sanga grabs the arm and works that, but then tries a charge and gets caught with a boot to the face. Chen tries to fly, but gets caught. He escapes a slam and works the arm but Sanga grounds him with a kick and then a knee. Sanga drops Chen stomach first on the top rope and hits a sidewalk slam for two. Nigel tells us that Sanga is a 4 time National Kickboxing Champion in India. Elbow to the back of the neck. He throws Chen around the ring like a rag doll. Chen fires back and gets a basement DDT. He lands a running boot for two. Running dropkick and then a standing dropkick, but Sanga has had enough as he takes Chen’s head off with a clothesline. Chokeslam finishes for Sanga at 5:06.

Winner: Sanga via pin at 5:06

-This was ok as Sanga hit some token Giant offense and got the win. *

-WWE and Special Olympics commercial!

Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

-Lopez controls early with a side headlock which Hale turns into one of her own. Lope shoves off and gets a shoulder block. She gets another and tries a third, but Hail goes low as he tries a take down. Hail with some dropkicks, but gets caught trying a cross body. Twisting slam gets two for Lopez. Face plant from Lopez which turns unto a chinlock while controlling the arm. She works a hammerlock for a bit and cranks on it to snuff out a Hail escape. Another go and this time Hail gets a backdrop to break as she shows some good strength. Apparently Hail has a grandfather from Sparta, Greece which is cool! Sunset flip gets a two count for Hail. Dropkick misses as Lopez grabs the ropes and she finishes with a sit-out powerbomb for the win at 5:05.

Winner: Elektra Lopez via win at 5:05

-Kind of the same structure and story as the first match. Monster heel controls for a bit, then gets hit with a flurry before finishing with a power move. *

-WWE Hell In A Cell commercial!

-WWE Live commercial! Will Cena be back to pump up ticket sales this summer?

Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) vs. Javier Bernal

-Bernal grabs an arm, but Trick escapes with a standing back flip which is impressive looking. Another go as they tie-up and Bernal gets a headlock. Williams tries to roll his way out, but Bernal rolls with him and maintains the hold. Repeat! Williams breaks, but Bernal gets a trip and walks over his back. That gets Williams to charge and drops him with an armdrag. He tries a monkey flip, but Williams cartwheels out of it. Dropkick from Williams turns the tide in this one. Trick lands some strikes and then a leaping clothesline for two. Slam from Williams as it seemed he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do there. Boot is caught and Bernal lands some punches, but gets caught with a flapjack. Blow to the back gets a two count. Trick sets too early on a backdrop as Bernal gets a sunset flip for two. Williams right back on him with a submission hold. Bernal breaks and hits a jawbreaker. He lands some strikes including a leg kick and then dropkick. Inverted atomic drop and basement elbow gets a two count. He tries another, but Williams ducks. He misses a pump kick the first time but the second one hits the mark to end this one at 6:15.

Winner: Trick Williams via pin at 6:15

-Kind of shocked this was clean as no interference at all from Hayes. I mean that’s they way this one should have gone, but I didn’t know if they would do it. This was an okay Level Up Main Event. **

