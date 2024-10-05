Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.04.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Adriana Rizzo (w/ Luca and Stacks) vs. Lainey Reid

-Stacks slips some money to Blake on his way to the ring. Nice! Rematch time as these two faced off in July with Rizzo getting the win. My review is here! Luca and Stacks join the commentary team as we learn they have a business deal with Blake. Rizzo bangs Reids’s head off the mat and slams her down again. Dropkick from Rizzo! She throws right hands in the corner as the crowd counts along, but Reid slips out underneath and drops Rizzo on the top buckle. Codebreaker to the arm from Reid! She continues to work the arm and gets a hammerlock. She sends Rizzo shoulder first into the corner and does it a second time. Hammerlock slam! Cool! I always liked that move. I am digging the arm work from Reid here. Rizzo counters another trip into the corner and gets a roll-up for two, but Reid takes her down by the arm again. Reid gets a series of two counts and goes to an armbar. Rizzo avoids a splash in the corner and gets a backdrop. She mounts her comeback with one arm and gets a Northern Lights Suplex. She springs off the bottom rope and gets a clothesline. Reid bails to the apron and lands a knee to the arm. She springs/rolls off the top into a cross-body, but Rizzo rolls through for a two count. Twisting suplex from Reid gets two! Rizzo escapes a hammerlock slam and gets a roll-up for two. Rizzo bounces off the ropes after the kick out and hits a Taste of Rizz-otto for the pin at 5:42.

Winner: Adriana Rizzo via pin at 5:43

-This was solid. I appreciated the arm work and Rizzo sold it well. The crowd loves Rizzo and it makes for a a fun match when she is out there. **1/4

-Harlem Lewis makes his Level Up debut tonight!

-WrestleMania Vegas! Again, Raiders please send Adams to my Niners! Help us beat The Chiefs by sending your disgruntled WR!

-Tomorrow: Punk vs. Drew inside Hell in a Cell! WE WANT BLOOD!

-Rizzo is backstage, still selling the arm, and Reid comes in pissed off and slamming doors. Rizzo tells her to keep her head up. Reid blows off the advice.

Dante Chen vs. Harlem Lewis

-This is our Main Event, so it’s a two match show this week. As mentioned, Harlem is making his debut and in his earlier promo he mentioned he is a former LB at Morehead State. Feeling out process to start and the crowd is solidly behind Chen. GATEKEEPER! Chen gets multiple pin attempts in the early going, but Lewis is out at two each time. Lewis uses the ring to his advantage and snaps Chen off the ropes. Lewis hits a running shoulder in the corner. Running boot gets a two count! I just realized I never starter the timer, but I will figure it out. Lewis hooks a neck crank as a “Dante” chant breaks out. I loved the Clerks trilogy, too! Shout-out Kevin Smith! Lewis shows some power as he catches Chen and powers him up into a suplex for two. They fight over another suplex attempt to get the crowd into it. Chen ends up winning the battle and gets a snap suplex to leave both men down. Another “Dante” chant. Chen fires off strikes and hits a clothesline and then an inverted atomic drop. Superkick! Lewis bails to the floor to avoid Gentle Touch. He runs Dante into the apron and then gets a knock down back in the ring. Chen gets a roll-up for two. Pump Kick followed by Gentle Touch finishes at 6:57.

Winner: Dante Chen via pin at 6:57

-This was okay. Lewis joins a long list of guys to make their debut and we will see if they follow up or if he disappears for months before being brought back out again. I understand they want to see them in front of a live crowd. Chen is the right guy at this point for these newbies as he plays The Gatekeeper role well. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!