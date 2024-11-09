Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.08.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-No show opening as the feed picks up with Dani Palmer making her entrance.

Dani Palmer vs. Kali Armstrong

-Armstrong uses her power to start. She slams Palmer down and fights to get arm control. She lifts Palmer off the mat and slams her down again. And then again as we learn that Palmer has started learning how to be a fire eater. Palmer backflips to escape and hits a shotgun dropkick. She takes Armstrong down and gets her own arm-bar. Armstrong fights out and goes to the hair to get Palmer back on the mat. Suplex from Armstrong! She pounds Palmer down in the corner and hits another suplex. She drops an elbow for a two count. She looks for an abdominal stretch, but Palmer slips out. She tries a roll-up in the corner, but Kali blocks and slugs Palmer down again. She gets some great speed off the ropes and hits a leaping shoulder block for two. Now she does get the abdominal stretch and even hooks the leg which would make Gorilla Monsoon proud. Palmer starts a comeback with another shotgun dropkick and then a step-up enziguiri. Dani heads up and hits a twisting moonsault for the pin at 4:35.

Winner: Dani Palmer via pin at 4:35

-Okay match as I want to see more from Armstrong. Her size and power makes her an intriguing prospect and I want to see how she develops. For Palmer it’s just great to see her back out there after the double hip surgery. *1/2

-We are getting 6 Man Tag Action tonight as it seems it’s a two-match show again this week.

-WarGames commercial! Vancouver! Nov 30! Ozzy! My late step-dad loved Ozzy. He wasn’t a wrestling fan as I have mentioned, but he would smile if he saw that commercial. Love you Jeff!

-WrestleMania Vegas! You may want to learn how to count cards to win enough to pay for a ticket.

Gallus vs. Cutler James, Shiloh Hill, Dion Lennox

-These six men have had issues on this show for the last month or so. Hill is still missing a tooth from an earlier encounter with Gallus. Wolfgang starts with Lennox and they start trading blows. Tag to Mark Coffey and Lennox lands a dropkick. Hill gets the tag and he runs Coffey down with a shoulder and then runs him into the corner. Coffey tries for a roll-up but it doesn’t go as planned. Joe gets the tag and runs into an arm-drag into an arm-bar. Coffey reverses and then gets reversed right back. James gets the tag and we get a double team on Mark. James and Joe start trading forearms. James gets a back splash in the corner and MOWS THE LAWN before getting sit-out facebuster. Blind Tag to Mark and he drops Cutler with a clothesline. Wolfgang in and James fights with uppercuts, but the numbers catch up and Wolfgang drops a knee. He gets a back splash and then pounds away with right hands from top position. Joe with an elbow from the middle rope and he tags back to Wolfgang. Cutler pushes towards his corner, but Wolfgang cuts him off and decks Hill on the apron. James finally fights his way out and makes the hot tag to Lennox. He runs wild on everyone in Gallus. Northern Lights Suplex for everyone! Joe rushes into a spinebuster that gets two. Headbutt from Joe and he hits a jumping shoulder for two as Hill makes the save. Everyone starts hitting everyone. Hill ducks a Bull Hammer and gets a swinging neckbreaker on Wolfgang. He clotheslines Mark to the floor. Joe dumps Hill and hits a discus clothesline on James, who pushed Lennox out of the way. That lets Lennox get the surprise roll-up for the pin at 6:12.

Winners: Cutler James, Shiloh Hill, and Dion Lennox via pin at 6:15

-This was solid and I wish they had given them a little more time. It was only a two match show, so this could have been given ten minutes. Good stuff and I want to see more. This was the first match in some time to feel important on this show, which isn’t always needed on a developmental developmental show. **3/4

