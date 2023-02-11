Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 2.10.23  

-Sorry for the delay as I didn’t get to the show in time last night to get it finished before the live feed ended. That’s what the Hulu version is for I guess. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Blake Howard

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon

-Lockup to start and Ledger shoves Dixon away. Dixon mocks Ledger and we go again. They trade arm holds and that goes for a bit. Tanks gains the advantage as he lifts Dixon by his arm off the mat. Dixon tries a hip-toss and that doesn’t work so he just slaps Ledger. That angers Tank and he World’s Strongest Slam. Dixon covers in the corner and uses the ropes to his advantage to take control. Dixon throws some clubbing blows to the back and gets a neckbreaker for two. Tank fights out of a chinlock and gets a knockdown. Tank with a slam and then he does a cartwheel before hitting a splash for a two count. Running powerslam finishes for real at 5:09.

Winner: Tank Ledger via pin at 5:09

-Not much to this one. Didn’t get to see much from Dixon. It was a wrestling match. *

-Axiom cuts a promo backstage on Scrypts and tonight he will have a solution.

Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend

-Legend rushes Palmer to start as she works her over in the corner. Lash tries a throw, but Palmer tries to counter into a sunset flip. Legend blocks and goes for a slam, but Palmer slides out. Clothesline missed by Legend. Palmer gets a head scissors though Legend sells it a little weird as she stumbles across the ring. Palmer off the middle rope, but she gets get and Legend dumps her with a German Suplex. Cover for one as the ref notes the shoulder came off the mat, so Legend covers again to make sure they hit the right beat. Palmer gets sent sternum first into the corner and gets smashed down to the mat again. Legend rolls to the floor and smashes Palmer’s face on the apron. She drops a leg to the back of the head on the apron. I am liking the new aggressive style of Legend. Palmer fights off her back with kicks like Inoki vs. Ali. Legend buries a knee in the back while hooking a chinlock. Legend launches Palmer into the corner, but Palmer rolls out and gets a dropkick. She follows with a jawbreaker and then a step up enziguiri. Palmer gets two off some kind of modified neckbreaker. Legend catches Palmer off the ropes and gets a modified face plant for the win at 5:20.

Winner: Lash Legend via pin at 5:20

-I liked this better than the opener, thought it seemed longer than five minutes. Legend was due for a win. *1/2

-Back to RAW for the entire Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment. Good choice as that was the best thing from RAW. Again, a RAW match or segment is added to the Hulu version of this show to pad the run time to 50 minutes.

Scrypts vs. Axiom

-I mean, they had to do this match at some point. Lockup to start and Scrypts flips out for a stalemate. We go again and Axiom bridges out of an armbar and gets one of his own. Scrypts flips out and then Axiom does the same. They both do a kip up and lockup again. Axiom with a head scissors, but Scrypts cartwheels out. Axiom lands the first significant strike as he gets a head kick. Scrypts tries to hit a springboard, but Axiom kicks him to the floor. Axiom looks to fly, but Scrypts flies back in with a twisting plancha. Cool! Scrypts hooks a headlock which I will boo because this is a 7 or so minute match between two masked high flyers. Get to flying! Axiom fights to his feet and fires off some chops. He lands a picture perfect dropkick and then a running kick in the corner. Axiom heads up and gets a cross-body for two. They fight on top as Axiom looks for a superplex. Scrypts pushes Axiom off and lands a sweet looking moonsault press for two. Beautiful! Axiom gets a Norther Lights Suplex and lands another head kick for two. Scrypts lands a kick and tries the twisting splash, but Axiom just punches him hin the face. Effective! Scrypts blocks a roll-up and lands a heavy blow to knock Axiom out of the air. Scrypts tries the moonsault press again and Axiom catches him with a superkick on the way down. Damn! Scrypts is toast as Axiom loads up and gets the flying superkick for the win at 6:40.

Winner: Axiom via pin at 6:40

-Axiom is sweet and Scrypts is improving. Again, the chinlock wasn’t needed but everything else was what I wanted out of this match. The crowd enjoyed it as well. Do more with Axiom please. **1/2

