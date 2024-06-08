Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.07.24  

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tank Ledger vs. Tavion Heights

-Lockup to start as the crowd is behind Tank in this one. Saxton promoting Battleground and mentioning WWE and UFC are coming together is going to take some getting used to. Heights gets a side headlock and takes it to the ground. Tank is no match there, so desperately gets to his feed. He tries to out wrestle Heights and that doesn’t go well. Tank shoves off and tries a slam, but Heights lands on his feet. He misses a clothesline and Tank buries a knee to the ribs. Splash in the corner from Tank followed by a shoulder tackle and another. A third one is countered as Heights just tosses him over his head. Tank rolls to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Tank gets taken to the mat again. Heights with a whip to the corner and then runs Tank into another corner. Side Russian Leg Sweep gets a two count! Heavy clothesline from Tank, but he gets caught with an up kick. Heights with a clothesline, but gets sent into the corner again. Tank with a knee to the gut and both men are down. Tank to his feet first and he runs wild with clotheslines and then an atomic drop. Tank off the middle rope with a shoulder tackle. Heights escapes a Bubba Bomb and gets a roll-up for two. Tank avoids the throw and ends up hitting The Bubba Bomb for the pin at 4:48.

Winner: Tank Ledger via pin at 4:48

-I would have given the win to Heights here as Tank has been involved in tag matches and I see more in Heights, but a solid match here. **

-Wren Sinclair gets some promo time and is honored to be among the Top 12 Women that competed for the NA Title. She puts over her opponent (Adriana Rizzo) and has to give her all tonight.

Wren Sinclair vs. Adriana Rizzo (w/ Stacks and Crusifino)

-This is Rizz’s first time wresting on Level Up and she is returning from a knee injury. Lockup to start and Rizzo ends up controlling with a hammerlock. Wren escapes, but Rizzo maintains arm control. She takes Wren down and gets a one count. Dropkick from Rizzo and Wren rolls to the ropes. Backslide from Wren gets a one count. Rizzo escapes and slam, but misses a charge in the corner. Wren ends up getting an abdominal stretch and then turns it into a roll-up for one. She maintains control and takes it to the mat for another one count. Rizzo gets caught with an elbow in the corner. They start trading counters and pin attempts with nobody getting more than a one count. Roll-up from Rizzo for a one count but she comes off the ropes with a front flip into a butt splash for the pin at 3:26.

Winner: Adriana Rizzo via pin at 3:26

-Not much to this one as I think they just wanted Rizzo to get out there and test the knee. *

Chase U (Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne) vs. Drake Morreaux and Javier Bernal

-Bernal and Osborne start us out and Bernal backs Riley into the corner and rubs his face to mock him. Another go and Obsorne gets a shoulder followed by a dropkick. Drake gets the tag and Osborne is cool with facing the big man. Size matters to start as he bounces off Drake trying a shoulder. He gets smart and hits a dropkick, but Drake is right back on him with a clothesline. Tag to Bernal and he stomps away in the corner. Osborne floats over and snaps off a head scissors. Duke gets the tag and tosses Javier around the ring. He helps Obsorne with a moonsault which gets two. CHASE U ELBOW gets two! Slam from Duke and he tags in Osborne so he can slam him on Bernal. That gets a two count! Osborne heads up top, but Bernal rolls away and Drake distracts. That lets Bernal regroup and knock Obsorne off the top rope. Byron notes Drake has been under the learning tree. JERICHO TO LEVEL UP CONFIRMED! Suplex from Bernal gets two! Now he snaps off a head scissors and brings Drake back into the ring. Superkick followed by a belly to back suplex for two. Hudson makes the save, so Drake hooks a reverse bear hug. Osborne is able to escape and rolls to make the hot tag. Duke with a sidewalk slam to Bernal and the big men finally start trading blows. Duke with some flip, flop, and fly! Osborne goes flying over the top with a dive on Bernal and that lets Duke hit a Scorpion Death Drop for the pin at 6:45.

Winner: Chase U via pin at 6:45

-Solid tag wrestling as they hit the right notes with the hot tag formula. More of Osborne in the ring please! **1/4

