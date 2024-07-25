Leighty’s Retro Review: NWA Halloween Havoc ’89  

-Back to my 1989 Retro Reviews. After this show, I still have a PPV from each company plus one more Clash of Champions and Saturday Night’s Main Event. I am still debating jumping to 1992 or 2001 for my next series. I will gladly listen to suggestions. For now, we get to the very first Halloween Havoc PPV. It is one of the cooler names for a show and I am glad WWE is still using it today with NXT. The Flair/Funk war is still the biggest story in the company and Sting and Muta have been drawn in as well. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Jim Ross and Bob Caudle

-Philadelphia Civic Center, Philadelphia, PA

-Oct 28, 1989

-Attendance: 7300

-PPV Buys: 175,000 (1.77 rate)

Captain Mike Rotunda vs. The Z Man

-The crowd boos both men, which is fine for Mike, but not good for Z-Man. Lockup to start and Rotunda takes Z to the floor, but he quickly escapes and gets to his feet. I really don’t want to keep typing Z or Z-Man, so it’s I am just going with Zenk. We all know it’s Tom Zenk. Zenk gets a shoulder tackle, so Rotunda stalls. The crowd gets on Rotunda’s case, so he goes to the floor to stall some more. I think the crowd is chanting “Syracuse Sucks.” Would make sense as Philly is Villanova country and this was during the glory days of The Big East. I miss my Pitt Panthers playing in The Big East. Yes, I am talking about college basketball as this match continues to start and stop thanks to the stalling from Captain Mike. Rotunda finally lands a right hand off a tie-up in the corner and then a thumb to the eyes. Rotunda pitches Zenk to the floor as JR even calls him that instead of Z-Man. Apparently the women followers of WCW call Zenk, The Z-Man. Zenk gets a sunset flip for two, so Rotunda bails to the floor again. JR goes over Rotunda’s athletic accolades back to Little League and Punt, Pass, and Kick. That’s what are dealing with here as they need something to talk about while the stalling continues. Zenk with a hammerlock that goes for a bit and here comes the “boring” chant. They should have known what to expect from Philly. Rotunda counters a headlock with a head scissors and works that for a bit as we are at 7:00 with not much happening. Mike uses the ropes for extra leverage which at least gets the crowd invested in his cheating. Rotunda finally gets caught by Patrick and bails to the floor to stall some more. Boring chants continue as Zenk gets a side headlock. Rotunda escapes and tosses Zenk to the floor to the biggest pop of the match. Rotunda follows and rams Zenk into the apron. Rotunda snaps Zenk throat first on the top rope and then lays the boots into him. Suplex brings Zenk back into the ring and that gets a two count. Abdominal stretch and more cheating as Rotunda grabs the ropes for added leverage. Rotunda gets caught again as his cheating is sloppy. Mike goes to a chinlock as that’s what this match needed. This match is the opposite of what you want from a show opener. Zenk breaks, but runs into a clothesline! Rotunda misses a dropkick as Zenk holds the ropes. Whip to the corner and Zenk lands an elbow. Mike gets sent into the corner, but comes off the middle ropes with a crossbody. Zenk rolls through and gets the pin at 13:25.

Winner: The Z-Man via pin at 13:25

-Generally the opener is there to get the crowd fired up for what is to come and that did not happen here. Nothing was bad, but just boring. *

The Samoan SWAT Team (w/ Sir Oliver Humperdink) and The Samoan Savage vs. The Midnight Express (w/ Jim Cornette) and “Dr. Death” Steve Williams

-It takes a bit to get things going as The Samoans are all over the place terrifying the crowd. The building is rocking as Lane starts with The Samoan Savage (Tama). Lane gets a backdrop and hits a clothesline that sends Savage to the floor. Eaton with a right hand as they knock some tables over at ringside. Another go and Midnight Express gets a double elbow on Samu. Things break down again and all six men are in the ring for another stare down. Eaton and Samu go again and Eaton eats a few chops. Samu misses a splash in the corner and Dr. Death comes in to hit any Samoan moving. This crowd is great as they are popping for everything in this match. They have barely done anything yet this place is on fire. Cornette rallying the fans is still kind of weird to see, but they are into it. Fatu and Dr. Death start trading blows and Doc gets the better of it, so Fatu goes to the eyes. Whip is reversed and Doc hits a running clothesline. A shoulder tackle sends Fatu to the floor as JR talks about Oklahoma football. Fatu gets caught in the corner and Eaton is in to work the arm. Tag to Lane who uses his KARATE KICKS! He hooks a side headlock and tries a hiptoss. That doesn’t go well as Fatu clotheslines his head off. Samu in and he delivers a spinning head kick followed by a standing drop kick. Here comes the rumbling of the crowd again as Dr. Death gets the tag. Samu fires off a series of chops, but gets drilled with a clothesline in the corner. Great camera shot there! Eaton lands a right hand from the apron and Doc gets one in as well. Tag to Eaton for another heavy right hand. Leaping clothesline gets a two count. Samu backs into his corner as we slow down a bit which brings about the crowd rumbling again. Samu drops down to get a monkey flip, but Eaton just casually drops an elbow. Lane tags in as does Fatu and Lane is able to get arm control. Lane tries a crossbody, but gets caught and dropped with a World’s Strongest Slam. He misses a splash though and Eaton gets the tag. Fatu goes to the eyes and tags Savage. Eaton tries a bulldog, but Savage drops him balls first in the corner. Ouch! Eaton gets dumped to the floor and gets dropped on his balls on the guard rail. Tommy Dreamer was watching somewhere and that gave him an idea. Fatu SPLATS Eaton on the concrete with a throw. Sick! Back in the ring, Eaton gets a desperation sunset flip for two, but has nothing to follow it. Double clothesline followed by a splash from Fatu gets two. Crowd rumbling again as Fatu hooks a nerve hold. Eaton is able to get to his feet, but makes the mistake of hitting Fatu in the head. No effect obviously and Fatu delivers a clothesline. Samu back in and he drops a head butt. Fatu hits one from the apron as well. Savage goes to biting the arm and hits a sidewalk slam for two. Fatu back in and he goes to the nerve hold again. Savage back in and he tries a Vader Bomb, but Eaton gets up the knees to block. Hot tag is made to Williams and that’s a hell of a person to make a hot tag to. He wrecks shop as the place explodes and gets two off a powerslam. Lane gets a modified neckbreaker as everyone other than Eaton are in the ring. Enziguiri from Lane but the ref is with Oliver. Cornette decks him with the racket, but in the chaos Savage sends Lane into Cornette and gets the pin at 18:20.

Winners: The Samoan SWAT Team and The Samoan Savage via pin at 18:20

-This was a lot of fun as the crowd was way into this one. It was also cool seeing things like an enziguiri, Vader Bomb, World’s Strongest Slam before they became more popular. Just a fun match all around that built well to the Williams hot tag. ****

-Gordon is backstage with Terry Funk and Gary Hart. Funk promises to fry Sting and Flair on the electrified cage.

The Cuban Assassin vs. “Wild Fire” Tommy Rich

-Mr. Assassin attacks from behind which makes sense from an Assassin. He sends Rich into the buckle and then they start trading blows. A vocal part of the crowd starts a “Tommy Rich sucks,” chant. Philly crowds prior to ECW launching are fascinating to watch as you can just feel what was to come and why Philly was the perfect place as their home. Rich gets an awkward sunset flip for two and the crowd boos the crap out of the poor execution and there’s that “Tommy Rich sucks,” chant again. Assassin throws some chops in the corner, but misses a charge in the corner. Rich gets an armdrag as the crowd continues to turn on the match. “Boring,” chant now. Assassin goes to the eyes and delivers another chop. Slam, but an elbow drop misses. Rich with an armdrag and back to the armbar. More booing! Assassin reverses and pulls the hair to get Rich down to the mat. Rich finally breaks, but gets caught with a high knee that sends him to the apron. Piledriver is blocked and then countered by Rich with a backdrop. Assassin back with a head butt to the gut and gets two. He hooks a chinlock because that’s what this match needed. Assassin heads up top, but Rich knocks him down and he lands balls first. Rich gets an elbow and avoids a crossbody. He hits a Thesz Press for the pin at 8:25 and quickly heads out of the ring. Wonder if he was pissed by the crowd reaction?

Winner: Tommy Rich via pin at 8:25

-Not a fan of this one as Assassin controlled way too much and the crowd was either dead or booing the crap out of what they were seeing. Just bad. DUD

NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Fabulous Freebirds (c) vs. The Dynamic Dudes (w/ Jim Cornette)

-Cornette looks totally out of place with these two. Also, if you thought Rich got it bad, just wait. The Birds get pyro and just look like stars compared to The Dudes. The theme song helps as well. BAD STREET! The Birds have Fantasia on the ass of their tights. Disney should have sued! Hayes starts with Shane as JR tells the kids watching to make sure they get their college education. Cornette gives Shane some advice and I am assume it was to cuss a lot and complain about Ric Flair anytime you are in this city going forward and you’l get over. Shane gets a side headlock and then a kind of neck breaker. BOO! Garvin and Johnny both in and Johnny lands a dropkick and then gets an armdrag. Tag back to Shane as the Dudes continue the work on the arm. The crowd tries to rally Garvin as a “Freebirds” chant breaks out. This is Philly! Shane gets a backdrop, but gets caught in the wrong corner. Hayes works the arm, but Shane uses the top rope to flip out of it. LUCHA SHANE! Johnny gets the tag and comes off the top to attack the arm and then hooks an arm ringer. All four men in and The Dudes hit each Bird with a double dropkick and the crowd is not happy. Hayes and Garvin are now playing to the crowd. Caudle thinks Hayes has family in the crowd. Some more tag moves from The Dudes as Hayes ends up getting his face planted on the mat. Johnny hooks a side headlock on Garvin and catches Hayes coming with with a backdrop. He gets a head scissors and sends both Birds to the floor. More boos! Back in the ring the crowd starts a “Dudes Suck” chant. Johnny gets a roll-up for two, but Hayes decks him with a left hand after Garvin kicks out. Crowd popped for that! Running knee sends Johnny to the floor and again, the crowd loved that. Hayes posts Johnny which gets another roar from the crowd. Wild! Garvin with a running knee as Johnny is getting smoked here. Garvin with a backdrop as the crowd wants to see the DDT. Hayes with a clothesline in the corner and he is loving his life right now with the reactions he is getting from the fans. Johnny blocks the DDT and makes the tag to Shane. Backdrop to Garvin followed by a dropkick. So many boos that you can barely hear Ross. Double clothesline from The Dudes. Double knee sends Hayes to the floor. Wipe-out is blocked as Hayes trips Johnny. That lets Garvin fall back on Shane for the pin at 11:29 to a big pop.

Winners and Still NWA World Tag Team Champions: The Fabulous Freebirds via pin at 11:29

-Just a basic tag match but the crowd reactions were great. The Birds were digging being cheered and the hatred for The Dudes was something else. Funny that Douglas would turn that around and end up beloved by The Philly wrestling fans. **

-The Steiner Brothers get promo time backstage and it’s still crazy how much Bron Breakker sounds like his Uncle Scott.

Grudge Match: The Steiner Brothers vs. Doom (w/ Woman)

-The Steiners attack before the bell and everyone hits everyone. Doom are masked here, so we don’t know they are Simmons and Reed. Sorry, SPOILERS! The Steiners clear the ring and then send Doom back in the ring to clothesline them back to the floor. Nice! It has to be killing JR not to run through the football background of Simmons. Doom 1 (Simmons) starts proper with Scott and ends up eating a clothesline. Scott drops a knee for a two count. Rick in with heavy forearms and then hits a Steiner-line on each member of Doom. Doom 2 (Reed) is in next as he wants a piece of Rick. A right hand gets a two count for Rick and he follows by hooking a chinlock. Doom 2 breaks with an atomic drop and sends Rick into Doom 1’s boot. Doom 1 in and he looks for a suplex, but Rick blocks and gets a suplex for his own. Tag to Scott who comes off the middle ropes with a clothesline for two. Tag back to Rick, who gets caught with a Stunner from Doom 2. Nice! Again, seeing moves that ended up being killer finishers years later is cool. Doom 2 sets too early on a backdrop and gets booted in the chest. Scoot gets the tag and drops Doom 2 with a face first suplex. Doom 1 back in and he goes to the eyes. Clothesline is missed and Scott delivers a belly to back suplex followed by two elbows for two. JR refers to Woman as a Taskmaster which had me raise my eyebrow. Doom 2 lands a blow from the apron to turn the tide. Doom 2 off the second rope with a double axe. Steiner gets dumped to the floor. Doom 2 drops him throat first on the railing as JR has mixed up who is Doom 1 and Doom 2 at this point. Double elbow from Doom gets a two count. Weak cover there! Another two count off a weak cover. Caudle calls out the sloppiness of the cover. So far this is technically a better match than the previous tag match, but the crowd doesn’t really care about Doom, so it’s pretty lifeless when The Steiners aren’t hitting clotheslines and suplexes. Scott gets dumped over the top to the floor behind the ref’s back. Scott tries a sunset flip and is able to get it thanks to Rick punching Reed, I mean Doom 2 in the face. Doesn’t really help Scott much though as Doom remains in control. Doom 1 in with a powerslam for two, but Rick breaks up the count. Double suplex gets a two count! Back to Doom 2 and he hooks a front facelock. Scott powers his way to his corner to make the tag, but the ref was with Doom 1 and didn’t see it. Spike piledriver to Scott gets a two count. Now the crowd is starting to get into this one a bit. Scott delivers a kick to block a backdrop and the race is on. Scott makes the hot tag and Rick unloads on Doom 2 with right hands and then a backdrop. Steiner-line! Steiner-line! Scott snaps off a Frankensteinr that was nearly missed by the camera. That popped the crowd. Scott and Doom 1 brawl on the floor as Woman is on the apron. She slips a foreign object under Doom 1’s mask and a head butt knocks Rick out for the pin at 15:30.

Winners: Doom via pin at 15:30

-This started to get good towards the end when they settled into beating the crap out of each other with slams, suplexes, and clotheslines. The crowd just wasn’t into Doom controlling the match and it hurt. **

-Gordon is backstage with Lex Luger who promises he will be champion as long as he wants. Gordon gets in a low key burn as Lex leaves, nothing he has been Champion more than once, which means he can be beat.

NWA United States Heavyweight Title: Lex Luger (c) vs. Flyin’ Brian

-Luger is yoked here and the crowd really likes him as well. JR goes over Luger’s football background and is so excited about it, he flubs where Penn State plays their home games. I understand JR as College Football 25 drops this week and I’m debating using vacation days. Pillman gets his football background covered by JR as well. I am sure someone out there could build an all-time college football team out of pro-wrestlers. Slow to start as Luger backs Pillman into the corner and slugs away. He hits a slam and talks some trash. He lands a slap to the face and throws Pillman through ropes. Pillman hangs on though and comes back in PISSED as he is all over Luger. Backdrop followed by a dropkick and now Luger bails to the floor. He doesn’t get far enough away as Pillman hits a baseball slide. Chops are flying on the floor! Pillman goes to spring off the top, but Luger bails and then we get a chase on the floor. Luger is in the first one back in the ring and he catches Pillman. He rakes Pillman’s face on the top rope and delivers some kicks in the corner. Pillman avoids a charge in the corner and goes to the opposite corner to come off with a cross-body for two. Pillman goes to the arm as JR plugs Starrcade and teases the innovative format they have for the show. Pillman with a series of arm drags and then back to the armbar. Luger is able to break and gets a shoulder tackle. Pillman is able to pick up the pace and hits a dropkick followed by another arm drag into an armbar. That goes on for a bit before Luger is able to break again. Pillman reverses direction on a rope run to confuse Luger and gets a crucifix for a two count. Hey, I think I just saw a young Hat Guy of ECW fame in the crowd. He had a Post Office hat on, but it looked like the same shirt. That’s pretty cool! Pillman would end up calling that guy and everyone in the ECW Arena a “Smart Mark” many years later. Pillman off the top with a splash but Luger rolls out of the way. Luger sends Pillman into the ropes and just tosses him in the air to let him land on his face. Nice! He drops Pillman throat first on top rope and hits a running clothesline. He plays to the crowd too much which lets Pillman recover and fight back with chops. Luger with a clothesline and then another to the back of the head as the crowd pops. Luger stomps away and delivers a series of elbows to the back of the head. He steps on the throat for good measure! Suplex from Luger! He delays in making the cover and it only gets two. Luger goes back to dropping elbows as Pillman throws punches from his knees. Luger grabs the tights and sends Pillman through the ropes and to the floor. Pillman with a sunset flip for two. Luger swings wildly and misses with so much force he ends up on the floor. Luger with an inverted atomic drop to escape the mounted punches in the corner. He sets Pillman up top and goes for a superplex, but Pillman pushes off. Pillman off the top with a sunset flip for two. Flying elbow from Pillman! Luger backs off, but gets chopped in the corner. Backdrop from Pillman! He springs off the middle ropes and gets the clothesline for two as Luger was able to get his foot on the ropes. Pillman goes back up, but misses the dropkick. Luger misses a clothesline but catches Pillman coming back with a hotshot from the pin at 16:48.

Winner and Still NWA US Champion: Lex Luger via pin at 16:48

-This was a vey good match but it took a bit to get going. Needed a stronger finish as well. Cocky Lex Luger just oozed star appeal during this time period. ***1/2

-The Road Warriors do a Road Warriors promo backstage. “Dead people don’t make money.” Nice!

The Skyscrapers (w/ Theodore R Long) vs. The Road Warriors (w/ Paul Ellering)

-There’s that famous Road Warrior POP! Hawk and Sid going nose-to-nose is pretty bad ass! Spivey locks up with Animal and they start trading blows. Clothesline, but Spivey can’t get over the top to take the bump. Tag to Hawk who comes off the top with a double axe to the arm. Hawk and Spivey collide in the middle with neither man budging. More football backgrounds from JR as Hawk gets a leaping clothesline to send Spivey to the floor. Hawk and Sid have a go as Hawk gets a clothesline. Sid only drops to a knee and we get a lock-up. Sid misses a charge in the corner and the tag is made to Animal. Sid bounces up quickly off a double shoulder. Sid misses a clothesline and they collide in the ring. JR notes he will be surprised if this goes past 10 minutes. Someone should have listened to JR then. Animal with a shoulder to send Sid to the floor. Hawk back in and he wants a test of strength. Sid powers Hawk down, but the crowd explodes as Hawk fights back up. He gets a monkey flip to the corner and delivers a running clothesline. Tag to Animal, but he gets run into the corner. Spivey in and Animal grabs arm control. Sid back in and gets a kip up to awe the crowd. A clothesline sends Hawk down. Helicopter Slam. Sweet! Seeing someone like Hawk being tossed around like that is pretty awesome. Spivey back in and he gets two off a sidewalk slam. Hawk ducks a clothesline and gets one of his own. Spivey kicks Hawk to the floor where Sid drops him throat first on the railing. Back in the ring Spivey gets two off a vertical suplex. Corner clothesline from Spivey followed by a running knee from Sid. Hawk fights back with chops, but a clothesline snuffs that rally. Nice! Sid chokes and then sends Hawk into Spivey’s boot. Dan sets too early on a backdrop and gets kicked, but he no sells and rips Hawk’s head off with a clothesline. Fantastic! Hawk blocks a suplex and gets one of his own, but can’t make the tag. Sid does though and gets a front face lock. Seeing Long made me remember he is a Hall of Famer, and makes me wonder what is taking so long to get Sid in there? Tag is made to Animal, but the ref didn’t see it. Hawk blocks a charge with a boot and now the hot tag is made. Dropkick from Animal followed by a shoulder. All four men brawl in the ring as Animal gets a power slam on Sid. The managers gets involved and Spivey uses the metal key on Hawk to cause a DQ at 11:39.

Winners: The Road Warriors via pin at 11:39

-Crappy ending aside, this was a decent HOSS FIGHT. Big E would be proud of all the Meat Slapping. Probably should have been shorter if they were going with the DQ finish. **

-Final backstage interview of the night with Flair, Sting, and Ole Anderson.

Thunderdome Cage: Ric Flair and Sting (w/ Ole Anderson) vs. The Great Muta and Terry Funk (w/ Gary Hart)

-For any younger fans, this is not the WWE Thunderdome, but instead a massive cage that surrounds the ring and part of the ringside floor. No full roof, but what roof there is slants up and in. Oh, the cage is also electrified and there is some hay on fire in the corner which has tech guys trying to put it out. Muta sprays mist at it because the story is he is terrified of fire. Bruno Sammartino is the ref and the only way to win is by forcing the other team’s manager to throw in the towel. Flair and Funk start as I guess we need tags in an ELECTRIFIED CAGE! Funk gets a slam, but Flair back with a chop and his own slam. And another! Big chop and he slams Funk over the top to the floor. Tag to Sting who sends Funk to the floor. He runs Funk into the cage, but the openings are so big his head never hit. Funk sells it by having his neck get hung up in the bars however because he is a pro. Flair back in to light Funk’s chest up with chops. Muta gets one too and he rushes into the ring. Sting holds him back so Flair can deliver another chop. Funk eats a chop and then some right hands. Tag to Sting who hits a standing dropkick. Jim Ross takes a shot at The Ultimate Warrior without mentioning his name. Sting with a press slam on Muta and throws him onto Funk. Snap suplex from Sting. Tag to Flair and he unloads with piston right hands. JR mentions Iowa State, which means I have to say Go Niners and shout-out BROCK PURDY! Sting back in and he sends Muta into the cage. Again, kind of an awkward cage to run people into. All four men brawl on the floor which is kind of what this match should be. Back in the ring Muta starts firing off punches and we go back to a standard tag match. Muta with an elbow followed by a leg-drop. Sting dumped to the floor, so Flair rushes in and chokes Muta. Speaking of choking, Funk is standing on Sting’s throat on the floor. Muta and Flair battle on the opposite side of the floor and that ends up breaking down into a Flair/Funk battle while Sting and Muta head back inside. Sting eats elbows from both men before Flair is in to make the save. Muta tossed to the floor as Flair and Funk trade punches in the corner. Sting plants Muta face first on the mat and the same to Funk. Back to a standard tag match as Flair gets an atomic drop and Sting follows with a clothesline. Scorpion attempt, but Funk makes the save. Muta delivers a kick to the ribs as Bruno sends Funk out of the ring. Flair goes after him as they seem to want to have this kick ass brawl, but keep settling back to a tag match. It is kind of deflating the crowd who just wants to see all four men tear into each other. We actually get a small, but audible “boring” chant. Funk gets tied up on the cage and falls as Flair rams him into the bars. Sting and Muta climb as well and Muta gets to the area where he gets shocked. Flair chops at Funk as he tries to climb for some reason. Sting and Muta head back in the ring, but the camera focuses on Flair and Funk who are near the top of the cage. We have a rope swing because why not? Back in the ring Sting holds Muta above his head for 20 seconds before slamming him down. Funk is hanging upside down off the cage with snot pouring out of his nose. No wonder he and Foley bonded! Sting uses the rope to climb as Funk continues to look for something near the top of the cage. Flair chops away at Muta on the floor and then hits a belly to back suplex in the ring. Flair hooks a figure-four as Sting plays Tarzan with the rope. He swings and delivers a dropkick to Funk. Flair tries to go after Funk, but Muta kicks him in the back of the head. Funk avoids another swing from Sting and looks to tie him to the cage. Muta works the knee back in the ring and gets a bridging crossface while working the knee. Sting is apparently tied to the cage which allows Funk to head in and double team Flair. Ole works on his knot untying skills. Maniac Magee he is not! Someone out there has to get that reference! Spike piledriver to Flair which makes sense in this rivalry with Funk. Ole helps Sting get free and he dives from the cage into the ring with a crossbody. Now the crowd comes to life! Muta heads back up the cage and gets to the top without any electricity flowing through his body. This cage seems to be picky about where it has current and where it doesn’t. Flair with a knee breaker to Funk. Muta and Sting continue to hang around on the cage for a bit. Muta and Sting decide to come back to the ring. Muta preps for a moonsault, but Sting crotches him through we miss it. Flair with a Figure Four and Sting comes off the top rope with a splash. Another splash from Sting. Muta goes after Bruno and eats a right hand. Ole and Hart get in the ring and Ole punches Hart causing his towel to go flying and I guess that’s good enough to end this one at 21:55.

Winners: Sting and Ric Flair via corner stoppage at 21:55

-This was kind of a mess as I think it was a mistake starting as a regular tag match. The cage is also awkward and I don’t want to hear anymore hate for the blue bar cage in the WWF. The crowd seemed to be waiting for this hate filled brawl and it never really came until the final 5 or so minutes. There was also no real reason to climb the cage and the electric aspect was nothing of note. Sting looked like the biggest star in the match and got the biggest reactions. The ending was kind of screwy as well with the accidental throwing in of the towel. They worked hard as you would expect, but this did not translate well. ***

-Thanks for reading!